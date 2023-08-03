The Supreme Court of Israel began this August 3 to hear the first of a series of appeals related to the controversial judicial reform, promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The complaint by civil groups and opposition legislators challenges an amendment to a “basic law” that establishes limited conditions for a prime minister to be considered unfit or incapacitated to hold office and dismissed from his duties. The package of laws that make up the reform has triggered unprecedented protests.

The appeal heard this Thursday challenges an amendment to a “basic law”, approved last March, which limited the conditions under which a prime minister can be considered unfit or physically or mentally incapacitated to hold office and therefore be dismissed from his duties.

Whistleblowers, civic groups and opposition lawmakers, backed by the attorney general, are calling for that law to be annulled, arguing that the legislature abused its power by tailoring it to suit Netanyahu personally.

Petitioners claim the law is a personal amendment that “undermines the rule of law in Israel,” and that “its adoption is another transition into a dictatorship”https://t.co/0e80DKCMbK —Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) August 3, 2023



For their part, the measure’s defenders say it protects any democratically elected leader from unfair ouster.

“It is no secret that our prime minister decided to wage war against the Supreme Court and against the nature of Israel as a democracy, and we are taking to the streets to stop him,” said former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni.

A series of appeals awaits against Netanyahu’s reform

The appeal against the “basic law” of March is not the only one, the high court must evaluate a series of demands against the reform, especially after the Knesset, the country’s Parliament, endorsed the so-called law of reasonableness. A measure that prohibits courts from using the reasonableness test to overrule or even challenge decisions made by cabinet, ministers and elected officials.

Given that measure, on September 12, for the first time in Israel’s history, all 15 Supreme Court judges will meet to hear an appeal against an amendment that restricts their own powers.

Hundreds of protesters block the Ayalon highway during a protest following the approval of the reasonableness law, which is part of the judicial reform that limits the powers of the Supreme Court to annul some government decisions. In Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 25, 2023. © Reuters/Corinna Kern

That rule removes some, but not all, of the tools the court has to overrule the decisions or appointments of the government and cabinet ministers.

This tool empowers the Court to rule that an action is unreasonable. The legislation caused an uproar in Israel and prompted immediate petitions to the Supreme Court calling for it to be repealed for violating the country’s democratic checks and balances.

The reform consists of three major fronts: the modification of the judge selection committee, oran annulment clause so that Parliament can promulgate laws challenged by the Supreme Court and the already approved modification so that the Supreme Court cannot disqualify senior government officials.

Netanyahu defends the reform, while opponents denounce a blow to democracy

The prime minister claims that this is a minor solution aimed at restoring the balance between the branches of government by reining in a court that has become “too interventionist”.

Supporters of the prime minister, who returned to power for a record sixth term at the end of December, point out that Thursday’s appeal and others scheduled for next month are a reminder of what they see as “an intrusion” by unelected judges in the current far-right ruling coalition.

“We want a true and real democracy (…) Our vote no longer matters, because 15 judges decide for us,” said lawyer Iska Bina, who supports the reform.

But critics of judicial reform point out that the Supreme Court is the last body of control over an executive that works in unison with the legislature in a country that has no written constitution, only “basic laws” that can be easily modified.

Protests raged across Israel after the country’s parliament ratified the first bill of a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Bill limits the Supreme Court’s power to quash government decisions https://t.co/HQ1LmnlYbR pic.twitter.com/IjKHrsaMUJ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 24, 2023



Concerns over the separation of powers in Israel are rising as Netanyahu pushes through his judicial reform at a time when he is under investigation in three corruption cases.

The premier is accused of leaving the nation’s democracy on a tightrope while trying to defend himself against the charges. However, the far-right leader denies any link between his amendments and the cases against him.

With Reuters and AP