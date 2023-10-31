Haaretz: Israeli stores have stopped importing from Turkey because of Erdogan’s words

Israeli supermarkets have stopped purchasing food from Turkey due to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support for the Palestinian Hamas movement. reports Haaretz.

In particular, according to the publication, the largest supermarket chain Shufersal suspended imports.

Earlier, Erdogan criticized countries that support Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip. He called for a stop to Tel Aviv, which, in his words, has “lost its state mind.” In addition, the Turkish leader also accused Israel of crimes against humanity in Gaza.