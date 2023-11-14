A video of thirty-eight-year-old Israeli-Russian doctoral student Elizabeth Tsurkov has been broadcast by an Iraqi television channel in the last few hours: it is the very first since she was kidnapped in Baghdad nine months ago.

Tsurkov, born in Russia to Jewish political dissidents who emigrated to Israel before the collapse of the Soviet Union, was affiliated with the American University of Princeton and collaborated, among other things, with the US Newsline Institute and the Israeli-Palestinian Forum for Regional Thinking of Jerusalem. The last contact with colleagues at the New Lines Institute dates back to March 19, when the researcher reported that she had collected enough data in the field and wanted to return home to dedicate herself to writing her doctoral thesis.

The woman, who probably entered Iraq with a Russian passport, was kidnapped at the end of March in the Iraqi capital. The news of the kidnapping was released at the beginning of July by the Israeli authorities, while the Iraqi government limited itself to announcing the opening of an investigation.

The Israeli authorities have so far accused a pro-Iranian militia, the Hezbollah Brigades, of being responsible for the researcher’s kidnapping, but the group has always denied any involvement in the affair. In any case, the Hezbollah group is known to have carried out serious attacks against American outposts in Iraq, and the girl’s kidnapping could therefore be among the cases of other academics kidnapped by Iranian forces to act as leverage against the United States and Iran. Iraq. However, the fact remains that the circumstances of Tsurkov’s kidnapping differ from previous cases, because Tsurkov was kidnapped in Iraq, not in Iran.

A clue to the real reasons for his kidnapping could be provided by the video, lasting about 4 minutes, broadcast last night by the Iraqi television channel Arrabiya. In the video, taken from the Telegram accounts of pro-Iranian Iraqi militias, the woman speaks in Hebrew towards the camera, wearing a black t-shirt. The hostage speaks of the ongoing war in Gaza, claiming to have been a prisoner for seven months, but without making any reference to her captors or the country in which she is found; you also claim to be an Israeli spy for the Mossad, the intelligence agency of the State of Israel, and for the CIA, and to have operated in Iraq and Syria, denouncing the lack of intervention by the authorities and declaring that nothing has been done for the her liberation of her.