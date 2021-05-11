In two days of shelling in the Gaza Strip, 30 people were killed, including ten children, and another 203 people were injured. This was announced on Tuesday, May 11, by the representative of the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, Ashraf al-Kidra.

“As a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, 30 Palestinians have died in the enclave in two days, including ten children and one woman. Another 203 people were injured, ”al-Kidra said. NBC News…

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported about the resumption of unrest in East Jerusalem. It became known about 520 wounded Palestinians, 333 of them were taken to hospital.

According to the Israeli military, over 600 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel in two days. It is noted that the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 200 of them.

As of 22:00 Moscow time on Tuesday, more than 130 rockets were fired at Tel Aviv by the Hamas movement, one person died. In turn, during the daytime attack by the Israeli Air Force in the Palestinian enclave, a 13-story building collapsed.

The largest escalation in recent years on the border of the Gaza Strip began on the evening of May 10. One of the reasons for the unrest was the eviction of several Arab families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem by the decision of the Israeli authorities.

On May 11, Russia expressed its readiness to step up efforts to resume the negotiation process between Palestine and Israel. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the parties to show restraint and not take steps that could further escalate tensions.