According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Between July 7 and 8, Israel ordered the evacuation of 19 blocks in Gaza City, including 13 medical facilities. in operation – two of them hospitals and two other health centres, in addition to nine medical care points.

In total, following the evacuation of the Baptist Hospital and the Patient Friends Hospital in the capital following the Israeli advance, Only 13 of the Strip’s 35 hospitals are still operational.

The Israeli army issued a statement on Tuesday saying that “no request was made to evacuate Baptist Hospital, and that the message sent to the hospital’s administrators was that there was no need to evacuate,” although the patients were transferred to Indonesian Hospital in the north of the city.

Since the war began, 38,193 Palestinians have lost their lives and another 87,903 have been injured in Gaza, subjected to constant bombardment by the Israeli army, according to data from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in the Strip.

A Palestinian girl suffering from malnutrition sits on the floor on a blanket at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, July 08, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

Israel bombs Deir al-Balah, an area where it ordered the evacuation of civilians

The Israeli army bombed the city of Deir al Balah (center of the Strip) on Monday night, where it ordered the evacuation of thousands of inhabitants of the heart of the city in recent days. and eastern areas of Gaza City, Palestinian media reported of the attack, which killed two people.

The Gazan Civil Defence Services reported that the victims were “a citizen and her son” who died in an airstrike on the Baroud family home on Al Nakhal Street in Deir al Balah.

Asked about this by Efe, The Army said it was “carrying out checks” without commenting further on the attack.

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, which particularly hit refugee camps in the centre of the enclave (where the “safe zone” to which thousands of Gazans were ordered to evacuate is located), killed at least 19 more Palestinians early this morning, local news agency Wafa reported.

Palestinian children search through the rubble of their home a day after an Israeli Special Forces operation in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP Share

The worst hit this morning was the capital, Gaza City (north), where at least nine people died in different attacks framed in the new Israeli offensive in the neighbourhoods of Tal al Hawa, Sabra, Daraj, Tuffah, Old City and Rimal, in addition to Shujaiya, where the army has been operating for almost two weeks.

“Army troops continue to carry out an anti-terrorist operation in Gaza City, following intelligence indications of the presence of Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure in the area,” said a military statement on Tuesday, according to which “dozens of militants” were eliminated.

Six people were killed in an attack on the Mahna family home at one of the intersections of the central Al Jala street in the capital, while the other three victims were killed in an attack on the Lababidi area in the north of the city.

Meanwhile, the army is carrying out “artillery bombardments and shooting from Apache helicopters,” according to Wafa, against Tal al Hawa, neighborhood in the southwest of the capital, which was ordered evacuated on Monday after the attacks began the previous night.

On Monday, the neighbourhood was the scene of intense fighting between the armed forces and militants from the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

A child sits on rubble at a UN-run school housing displaced people following Israeli shelling in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, July 9, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

Israeli fire was also concentrated on refugee camps in central Gaza early Tuesday morning, although the armed forces ordered residents in the heart of the capital to evacuate to that area last night.

The worst affected area was the Nuseirat refugee camp, where seven people lost their lives in the bombing of a house.These victims are in addition to the two who died in Deir al Balah.

As fighting intensifies in the capital, Israel continues its incursion into southern Rafah, where three Palestinians were killed in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood (west), against which troops also fired from the air with Apache helicopters.

In the town on the border with Egypt, the army said it had eliminated “dozens of terrorists” in close-range fighting over the past day.