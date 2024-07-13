The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a bombing raid on the town of Al Mawasi, declared a “humanitarian zone” by the Israeli military, in the southern Gaza Strip. The attack targeted commanders of Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group responsible for the October 7, 2023 attacks. According to local authorities, linked to Hamas, at least 71 people were killed and more than 280 were injured.

Israeli media reported that the target of the attack was Mohamed Deif, commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas. Deif is considered the Palestinian terrorist group’s number two in the Gaza Strip, behind only Yahya Sinwar, and one of the main perpetrators of the October 7 attacks. Also according to Israeli media, Deif was accompanied by another high-ranking Hamas member, Rafa’a Salameh, commander of the Khan Younis brigade.

Palestinian sources said three missiles hit the heart of the Al Mawasi humanitarian area, west of Khan Younis, where thousands of Palestinians forcibly displaced at the start of the Israeli military operation in Rafah, also in the southern Strip, reside. The Israeli military, however, said the attack took place on a compound located in an open area surrounded by trees and buildings, and not on the Al Mawasi tents where thousands of displaced Palestinians were staying. Israeli forces confirmed that Deif was their target.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its ambulance crews had transported at least 23 bodies and 102 wounded to hospitals in the area. The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said medical teams were still treating the most serious cases. Local residents also carried victims to hospitals in vehicles, animal-drawn carts and on their own shoulders.

The region has been the target of other attacks; Israel destroyed Hamas paraglider warehouse

Despite the area being designated a “humanitarian zone” and the fact that returning to Rafah is impossible due to the intensity of fighting in the city, the Israeli army has struck targets in Al Mawasi on several occasions. Also on Saturday, Israeli forces confirmed that they had attacked an NGO worker in the coastal area of ​​Al Mawasi on Friday, adding that he was a member of Hamas. The man, Hosam Mansur, worked for the UK-based Al Khair organization, which, according to an Israeli military statement, “transfers funds to terrorist organizations under the pretext of humanitarian activities.” According to Palestinian medical sources, at least three other people were killed in the attack that killed Mansur, which took place at a humanitarian aid warehouse in the coastal area of ​​Al Mawasi, between Rafah and Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, the military continues to operate in southern Gaza, where on Friday it destroyed a Hamas paraglider depot from which some of the fighters who infiltrated into Israel during the October 7 attacks had departed. “In controlled strikes over the past day, troops dismantled several terrorist tunnel mouths and eliminated several Hamas terrorists,” the Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday.

Since the start of the war in the enclave, at least 38,300 Palestinians have died and thousands remain buried under the rubble, most of them women and children, according to Gaza health authorities linked to Hamas.