Less than a week ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from a lectern in Jerusalem during his latest press conference, described a war that has little to do with the one taking place on the ground. The supposed surgical operation by his men, which he claims has left hardly any civilian casualties in southern Gaza, is colliding daily with a reality that counts dozens of lives lost every day. On the night of Monday to Tuesday, Israeli occupation troops again attacked an area designated by themselves as humanitarian in the area of ​​Al Mawasi, in the city of Khan Yunis, at the southern end of the Strip. Hamas estimates that there have been 40 dead and 60 wounded; Israeli military spokesmen call this toll exaggerated and accuse them of using citizens as “human shields.” As always, the Jewish state justifies the bombing by the presence of “terrorists” from this Palestinian fundamentalist group, whom it accuses of camouflaging themselves among the civilian population.

“These terrorists were directly involved in the execution of the October 7 massacre” and, in addition, have recently been operating to carry out acts of “terrorism,” the army says in a phrase that has already become a mantra of justification every time a massacre of Palestinian civilians takes place in the Mediterranean enclave. This same pattern of conduct by the military has been repeated throughout the more than 11 months of conflict since October 7, regardless of the fact that international humanitarian law considers it illegal to strike civilian settlements even if the objective is to end Hamas’ military capabilities.

Rescue teams are carrying out a search operation following an Israeli airstrike on a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in the Al Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Tuesday, September 10. Hani Alshaer (Anadolu/Getty Images)

Among the killed soldiers is Samer Esmail Hader Abu-Daqa, who is considered the top commander of Hamas’s “air force.” He is believed to have died along with other commanders of the enemy force. Meanwhile, the spokesmen of the fundamentalist group that governs the Strip barely offer details about the total number of soldiers they are losing, which Israel estimates to be around a third of the more than 40,000 Gazans killed since the outbreak of the conflict, according to data from health authorities.

Hamas, as on previous occasions, denies the Israeli version. It is “a clear lie that aims to justify these horrible crimes. The resistance [armada palestina] “The organization has repeatedly denied that any of its members remain among the concentrations of civilians or that they use these places for military purposes,” the organization said in a statement. In their explanation of the operation, army spokesmen say that measures were previously taken and information was collected to reduce the number of civilian deaths. Images from the scene of the incident have emerged of citizens digging up victims with their hands, as well as a large crater in the camp.

Israeli warplanes dropped bombs on the large al-Mawasi camp, located in a coastal area west of the city of Khan Yunis, the second largest city in Gaza, which is home to tens of thousands of people displaced from different places during the war. This is not the first time that this area considered a refuge has been bombed. On this occasion, according to local sources cited by Al Jazeera, about twenty tents were hit by the four projectiles launched. There is no safe zone in the entire Strip for the population that the military is pushing from one place to another, say both the United Nations and humanitarian organizations displaced on the ground.

The head of European diplomacy, the Spaniard Josep Borrell, visited the southern border of Gaza from Egypt on Monday, where he denounced, with some explosions in the background, the “massive violations of human rights” committed by Israel. Israel is not included in his tour of the Middle East, so his trip will continue in Lebanon, after the authorities of the Jewish State did not want to receive him.

This Israeli attack took place shortly after the United Nations denounced that the troops of that country detained “at gunpoint” for eight hours one of its convoys with personnel participating in the vaccination campaign against polio in Gaza, according to the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, through his profile on X (formerly Twitter). “This important incident is the latest in a series of violations” that include “shootings” and “arrests” of UN personnel by Israeli soldiers. Lazzarini details that these incidents happen despite the fact that, in advance, the mission being carried out, as well as the route, is agreed with the Israeli army. Israel justifies the events by saying that the convoy included suspected Palestinians who had to be interrogated.

