She said that these fighters belong to the factions of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and other factions.

Earlier, Monday, the Hebrew channel Kan said that between 800 and 1,000 Hamas elite participated in infiltrating the Gaza Strip under the cover of rockets and reached 20 towns and 11 Israeli army camps.

The Kan channel indicated that it is estimated that Hamas planned the operation about a year ago.

On the same level, the Israeli army spokesman said, “Tonight, about 70 armed men infiltrated the Be’eri settlement, and after an exchange of fire, most of them were killed,” adding that some of them barricaded themselves in homes in the settlement.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said: “The possibility of terrorists infiltrating into Israel through tunnels is being investigated. At this time, there are 6 open combat centers in the Gaza Strip. Tonight, about 70 terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri. After an exchange of fire, most of them were killed.”

On the other hand, the Israeli army claimed that 3 Hamas tunnels were destroyed in Beit Hanoun.

The Israeli army indicated that it suspected the existence of a tunnel from Gaza towards the Be’eri settlement, and this may explain the continued complete control of Hamas fighters over the settlement.