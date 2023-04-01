Our correspondent said that the accident behind 3 injured. Medical sources stated that two people were in serious condition, in addition to a moderate injury.

Our correspondent indicated that the injured in the run-over accident were soldiers in the Israeli army.

The Israeli army revealed that “the outlet was shot dead.”

According to local reports, a car ran over a number of soldiers in front of a vegetable store at the entrance to Beit Ummar, and immediately the soldiers fired bullets at the car, wounding its driver.