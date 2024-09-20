A group of reporters was able to film on Thursday how three Israeli soldiers threw from adjacent rooftops in the West Bank town of Qabatiya, located south of Jenin, the apparently lifeless bodies of at least three Palestinians killed during a military operation. Among the witnesses was a journalist from the American news agency Associated Press (AP). The images released by this media outlet show a sequence in which the uniformed men carry the bodies – one of them showing the rigidity of rigor mortis – along the roofs of several buildings until they throw them into the void, either by carrying them with their arms to the ledge, or simply pushing them down with their boots. According to the recording, a large excavator is working in the place where they fall, full of rubble, together with several soldiers. The Israeli operation resulted in the death of seven people throughout the city, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

“The brutality of the occupation army [en referencia a las fuerzas armadas israelíes] virtually disproves the claims of[l primer ministro de Israel, Benjamín] Netanyahu on his ethics,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a message on social media. In the message on X (formerly Twitter)the ministry posts one of the videos recorded by witnesses from another nearby rooftop.

Palestinian photojournalist Alaa Badarneh, who distributes his work through the EPA and EFE agencies, was also able to capture the Israeli operation with his camera, as soldiers dragged and threw bodies from the top of the building. In one of the photos released on Thursday, a group of citizens can be seen on an adjoining terrace watching the military operations in broad daylight.

Other videos and photographs posted on social media, which have not been independently verified, show moments of the exchange of fire from the rooftop, as well as the lifeless bodies of at least two men after being hit by gunfire. One of the videos posted on X shows a group of reporters taking cover on a nearby rooftop after receiving threats and several shots from Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army has announced an investigation, According to the newspaper this Friday The Times of Israel. “This is a serious incident that is not in line with the values ​​of the IDF. [Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel] “This is not what is expected of IDF soldiers,” he said. According to him, the operation, which targeted a Palestinian leader, resulted in the deaths of four gunmen in the building. The mistreatment of corpses in the context of a conflict violates international humanitarian law as laid down in the Geneva Convention.

Among those killed in Qabatiya on Thursday was a local leader of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the splinter armed wing of the main Palestinian Authority party, al-Fatah, who has been identified as Shadi Zakarne, according to a Palestinian publication. The other dead have been identified as Muhammad Khaled Abu al-Rab, Omar Hamza Abu al-Rab, Ahmed Maher Zakarne, Mustafa Faisal Zakarne, Yawdat Hanayshe and Muhammad Omar Kamil.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

More than 41,000 Gazans have been killed since 7 October, the start of the current military offensive ordered by Netanyahu in response to the attack by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups that caused the death of around 1,200 people and the kidnapping of another 250 on Israeli soil. In the West Bank, the death toll among the local population due to attacks by settlers or Israeli soldiers stands at more than 700.

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.