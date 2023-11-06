Home page politics

In the West Bank, an ARD team is controlled by Israeli soldiers. A reporter is insulted. The police have to intervene.

Berlin/Tel Aviv – The footage shows a man close to the windshield of the car; he holds a rifle in his hand. Another man, also in uniform, leans into the open driver’s window: There is a car in the Palestinian West Bank ARDteam said they were temporarily detained and threatened by Israeli soldiers. The situation proves: Im Israel war media work under difficult conditions.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening tagesschau.de and BR24 described: Correspondent Jan-Christoph Kitzler was on the way back from an interview with a Palestinian employee and a German employee when they were stopped by Israeli soldiers south of the Palestinian city of Hebron.

Soldiers become aggressive towards German journalists during the Israel War

Accordingly, the soldiers are said to have behaved extremely aggressively towards the journalists and weapons were held in the team vehicle several times. The Bavarian Radiowho that ARD-Studio Tel Aviv sees the incident as an attack on press freedom. When asked, the Israeli military said it was reviewing the report.

“The soldiers threatened us with their weapons and asked us if we were Jews. Our colleague was insulted as a traitor,” correspondent Kitzler is quoted as saying. The ARDAccording to the report, the team was traveling to report on violence by radical Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It was only after more than an hour that the situation eased after additional soldiers and police were called in.

Media in the Israel War: Accusations against the Israeli military

“This is the second incident for us in a week. “Our team clearly identified themselves as accredited press representatives and was far away from military security areas,” said the head of the ARD-Studios, Christian Limpert. “We cannot accept the actions of the Israeli military.”

The Foreign Press Association in Israel had already called on the Israeli army at the end of October to ensure the safety of journalists and reported two incidents in the West Bank in which soldiers harassed reporters. There were also in one of them ARD-Employees affected.

Office of a news agency significantly damaged in the Israel War

In addition to such events, the current fighting in the Israel War also makes reporting difficult. A news agency office was recently built AFP have been significantly damaged. As a AFPEmployees reported on November 3rd after a visit to the site that an explosive projectile apparently hit the technical room horizontally AFP-Offices in the city of Gaza. An Israeli army spokeswoman then said the army was planning an attack AFP-Office carried out, but the building was not specifically attacked.

None of the eight were there at the time of the attack AFP-Employees in the office. Following the Israeli military’s request, the team left the city on October 13 and headed to the south of the Gaza Strip for their safety.

AFP is the only major news agency currently broadcasting continuous live images from the city using an unmanned camera. During a visit to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded that journalists… Gaza Strip need to be protected. To inform the world about what is happening on the ground in Israel’s war, journalists are doing “extraordinary work in the most dangerous conditions,” he emphasized. (dpa/AFP/frs)