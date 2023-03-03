Israeli forces shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said. Ahmad Enaya, mayor of the West Bank city of Azzun, said an Israeli military vehicle entered the city late Thursday. When young people threw stones at the car, the soldiers fired live ammunition, says Enaya.
