The Hebrew newspaper Haaretz said that the Israeli soldiers blew up the water tank with the approval of their commanders, but without the approval of the Southern Command.

One soldier posted a video on social media, describing it as a “tribute to Saturday.”

The Israeli newspaper explained that the army will decide whether to open an official investigation into this matter.

According to reports, the soldiers belong to the 401st Brigade of the Israeli army, and they blew up the water tank, which is located in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood near the humanitarian areas that the army has designated as safe, with explosive devices.

It is noteworthy that the Japanese government and the United Nations Development Programme funded the tank, which was a source of potable water for the displaced people in Rafah city, in 2018.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Ministry of Education said that the Israeli army completely destroyed 286 out of 307 school buildings and 31 buildings belonging to Palestinian universities in Gaza.

Gaza Health: 39,363 Palestinians killed

Today, Monday, the daily statistical report on the number of victims of the ongoing Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip for the 297th day stated that the Israeli army “committed 3 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 39 martyrs and 93 injuries arriving at hospitals” during the past twenty-four hours.

This brings the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip to 39,363 and injuries to 90,923 since October 7.

There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.