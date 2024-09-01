An Israeli soldier was killed on Saturday and three others were injured – one of them seriously – during an armed clash with terrorists in Jenin.

According to an army statement, the dead soldier was Elkana Navon, 20. A preliminary investigation indicates that the soldiers exchanged fire with two gunmen, presumably from Hamas, before they were killed.

Last Wednesday, Israel launched one of its largest military operations in the northern West Bank in the last two decades.

On Wednesday morning, more than a hundred Israeli soldiers, snipers, drones and armored vehicles invaded the Palestinian towns and camps of Tubas, Tulkarem and Jenin in order to carry out an “anti-terrorist” operation dubbed by Israel “Operation Summer Camps.”

Since then, at least 23 Palestinians have died, 14 of them in Jenin.

In a statement, Jenin Government Hospital announced today the suspension of its dialysis services due to disruptions in essential supplies caused by the Israeli military offensive in the city.

The hospital has been under siege for four days and is facing power outages after Israeli forces damaged power lines and the medical center has had to rely on generators.

Jenin is a terrorist stronghold

The city of Jenin is a historic stronghold of Palestinian terrorist groups in the northern West Bank. About 14,000 people, descendants of Palestinians displaced after the creation of Israel in 1948, live in the Jenin refugee camp. Most of them are unemployed young people.

In recent years, a new generation of Palestinians has joined the Jenin Brigade, an unsophisticated and highly coordinated amalgam that includes members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs.

Jenin was the scene of many of the suicide attacks that marked the second Intifada (2000-2005) and is the peak of military incursions and armed clashes against Israeli troops, which have left some 95 Palestinians dead so far in 2024.

Israel finds bodies

Also on Saturday, the Israeli government confirmed that it had found bodies in the Gaza Strip. “At this time, troops are still operating in the area and are continuing the process of extracting and identifying the bodies,” the statement said, urging people to refrain from spreading rumors.

In the last few hours, media outlets covering the conflict in Gaza have stated that the bodies found are those of six Israelis who had been kidnapped by Hamas.

The Israeli government did not say how many bodies were found.