Photo of attack by the terrorist group Hezbollah against Israeli territory | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

An Israeli soldier died and another was seriously injured this Friday (22) in the north of the country as a result of an attack by a militia from southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on a new day of hostilities in the border.

“Sergeant Amit Hod Ziv, 19 years old, a fighter from the 71st Battalion of the HaBarak formation, was killed during an operation as a result of fire from Lebanese territory in the Shetula area,” the IDF stated.

“In addition, another soldier from the same battalion was seriously injured in the incident,” the IDF added, without specifying which militia carried out the attack.

According to the Israeli press, the attack was carried out by the Shiite group Hezbollah, which claimed responsibility for several actions this Friday.

The IDF today attacked Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in response to the launch of projectiles from Lebanese territory, in another day of hostilities in the border area between the two countries.

Israeli artillery launched an attack on the source of the projectiles aimed at northern Israel, and Israeli fighter jets hit military posts and other infrastructure of the Shiite group in southern Lebanon, an IDF spokesman said.

Later, sirens were activated in the Manara region of Israel, and the IDF identified “several launches coming from Lebanon” toward that region, as well as Metula.

Hezbollah claimed several attacks: one against Israeli infantry forces near Metula, another with missiles and artillery weapons against the Shomera military base and another against Even Menachem, a village that the Shiite group claims is Lebanese, saying there were “casualties confirmed.”