A 45-year-old Israeli soldier, identified by military sources as Mahmud Amaria, died on Monday morning (19) as a result of a drone attack in the western Galilee region, in northern Israel, launched by the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

According to a statement from the Israeli army, five unmanned aircraft loaded with explosives crossed over Lebanon and three of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

The other two drones struck in the western Galilee, one near the Israeli border community of Gesher Haziv and the other at a military base near Ya’ara, where, in addition to the fatal victim, an undetermined number of soldiers were injured, one of them seriously.

According to Hezbollah, the attack was in response to the war in the Gaza Strip and in retaliation for an Israeli strike over the weekend that killed one of its members in the Qadmous area of ​​southern Lebanon.

“Islamic Resistance fighters launched a coordinated aerial operation with attack drone squadrons, which targeted the Yaara barracks – headquarters of the Western 300 Brigade – and the Sanat Chin base – a logistics base affiliated with the Northern Command,” the terrorist group detailed in a statement.

Later, the Israeli Air Force also attacked Hezbollah terrorists in the Hula area of ​​southern Lebanon, in addition to dismantling military structures in Ayta ash Shab and Hanine, while the Lebanese terrorist group confirmed the death of two of its members, without giving details about the location or circumstances.

The Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health confirmed the death of two people due to the attack carried out by the “Israeli enemy”, without offering details about the identities of the victims or their possible affiliation to any armed group.

According to the Lebanese news agency ANNthe missiles were fired by an unmanned aircraft and were specifically aimed at the Aabra area.

The Middle East region and the international community fear the outbreak of an open war between Hezbollah and Israel, especially after the Israeli bombing in July that killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, outside Beirut.

Since October, the daily exchange of fire across the border – with drone and rocket attacks – has cost the lives of more than 620 people, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed more than 380 casualties – some in Syria – as well as more than 120 civilians.

In Israel, 49 people died on the northern border, including 23 soldiers and 26 civilians, including 12 minors, in the attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights in late July.