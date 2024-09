An Israeli patrol vehicle during an army operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarem. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

A 24-year-old Israeli soldier died on Wednesday (11), victim of serious injuries suffered after being run over by a truck driven by a Palestinian terrorist while he was at a guardhouse next to a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, according to information from the armed forces.

The Army identified the victim as Sergeant Major Geri Giden Hanghal, 24.

“Army soldiers and an armed civilian neutralized the terrorist,” a military statement said about the incident.

Palestinian media identified the truck driver as Hael Issa Daif Allah, 58, and a resident of the town of Rafah, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The Magen David Adom emergency service attended to the soldier after he suffered multiple traumas when the fuel truck hit the guardhouse near the Givat Asaf settlement.

“The suspicion that the truck was equipped with explosives has been ruled out,” the Army said in a statement released today, responding to one of the controversies surrounding the incident.

After the incident, soldiers and members of the Israeli Border Police went to the terrorist’s residence and examined the house to assess its possible demolition.

Palestinian terror group Hamas welcomed the attack in a statement saying the soldier was killed and others were wounded. [algo que não foi confirmado pelas autoridades israelenses].

“We consider these operations as the appropriate response to the massacres against our people,” Hamas said.