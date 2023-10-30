Home page politics

Split

Israeli soldiers patrol southern Israel near the border with Gaza on October 20. © Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa

Terrorists kidnap more than 230 people into the Gaza Strip – including children, women and grandparents. A female soldier has now been rescued by the army. The woman is said to be in good condition.

Tel Aviv – An Israeli soldier has been freed during ground operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the military.

The woman kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 is in good condition and has already met her family, the army said in an X-Post. Accordingly, the liberation was at night. In a picture distributed by the military, she was seen in the arms of her family.

At the weekend, Israel’s army ushered in a new phase in the war against Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip. In addition to massive air strikes, Israeli troops also expanded operations on the ground. According to media reports, they are said to have advanced around three kilometers into the Gaza Strip.

At least 239 people kidnapped in the Gaza Strip

Terrorists from Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, carried out a massacre of civilians in Israel on October 7th. More than 1,400 people died during and in the following days. According to the Israeli army, at least 239 others were kidnapped into the Gaza Strip, including several Germans. The army says it believes most of the hostages are still alive.

According to the military, more than 20 children and young people are among those kidnapped. 40 other people are still missing since the terrorist attacks. Because of the poor condition of many of the bodies, identification has not yet been completed. According to Israeli information, those killed and missing include citizens of more than 40 countries. dpa