Daniel Schwartz, professor of Political Science and International Relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has been going intermittently with his family to the shelter for three days now and trying not to worry his children. For this reason, he recognizes that he is early to make a cold and calm analysis of what is happening. But there is one thing that he is very clear about: «Israeli society is shocked because the scale of the attacks is unprecedented and demonstrates the country’s vulnerability. “Hundreds of terrorists have managed to cross the border and return with hostages, undermining any sense of security and demolishing what is proven to be a myth.”

That feeling of security has given way to another of paranoia. «There is fear that Hamas is capable of mobilizing Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank to carry out attacks. They have already caught two who had disguised themselves as ultra-Orthodox and were carrying knives,” the academic says by phone.

Daniel Schwartz, professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem







More international tolerance



Israel faces an unknown scenario. And it does so at a critical moment, with a large part of the population against the reform of the Constitution promoted by the government of right-wing Benjamin Netanyahu to monopolize more political power. «It is evident that countries like Iran perceive this internal situation as a weakness. One of its leaders even said that there was no need to end Israel because it would disintegrate on its own. But all the reservists are now fighting and the debacle we have experienced is not related to the refusal of volunteers to join the ranks,” analyzes Schwartz.



A Palestinian man mourns the death of his son in a Gaza bombing.



EFE







The professor assures that the tragedy has caused the unity of society; “But it won’t last long because they will start looking for culprits and what happened will be key in the next elections.” Israel finds itself in a strategic bind. To get out of it, yes, it will have more international support than ever. «In the short term, there will be more tolerance with the military actions carried out. But then I don’t know how it will affect the vision that the European left, for example, has of the Palestinians. And if it will reevaluate the unconditional support it gives them,” explains Schwartz, who considers a heavy burden that Israel is led by “the most extreme right-wing government” in its history.

The response given by the Arab world and the Muslim sphere will also be relevant. “There are countries that have already condemned the Hamas attacks and are distancing themselves from them,” says the academic, who is not called up because he obtained Israeli nationality at the age of thirty – he is of Uruguayan origin – and has not served. mandatory military.