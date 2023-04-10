KFAR ETZION, West Bank (Reuters) – The family of two Israeli sisters who were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank shared eulogies on Sunday with a room full of mourners as their mother, who was wounded, remains in a coma.

Maia and Rina Dee, aged 20 and 15, who were also British citizens, died on Friday when their car was shot at by an alleged Palestinian gunman. Israeli forces are still trying to track down the assailant.

The sisters’ father, Leo, broke down in tears as he spoke to the crowd that had gathered at the Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion for the funeral.

He evoked the holiday of Pesach that is now being celebrated and the story of the biblical exodus of Jews from slavery in Egypt to freedom.

“The journey to redemption is a slow one – three steps forward and two steps back. And Maia and Rina, with their loss, our world has taken two steps backwards,” he said, reaching out toward their bodies that lay covered in a cloth. “You inspired us, you loved us, and in turn we will love you forever.”