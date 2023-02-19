Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency. The Israeli air force attacked a residential neighborhood in Damascus, the Syrian capital, early this Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring 15 others. Loud explosions were heard in the central area of ​​the capital around 00: 30 (local time). The state news agency has also confirmed that the attacks had damaged buildings of a medieval citadel in the center of Damascus and an institute of applied arts that is located there.-Editorial-









comment









report a bug



