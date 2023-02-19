Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency. The Israeli air force attacked a residential neighborhood in Damascus, the Syrian capital, early this Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring 15 others. Loud explosions were heard in the central area of the capital around 00: 30 (local time). The state news agency has also confirmed that the attacks had damaged buildings of a medieval citadel in the center of Damascus and an institute of applied arts that is located there.-Editorial-
#Israeli #shelling #damages #medieval #citadel #central #Damascus
Leave a Reply