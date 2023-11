01:58 Archive image. A 24-year-old man stands in the ruins of the West Bank Bedouin village of al-Baqa, where residents fled in July after settlers established an outpost in June, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. AP – Maya Alleruzzo

While the eyes of the world are focused on the Gaza Strip, radical Israeli settlers in the West Bank are taking advantage of the war against Hamas to escalate violence against Palestinian farmers. A recurring situation during the olive harvesting season, but this year the tension is greater. Our special envoys traveled to Nablus, where six farmers were killed in recent weeks.