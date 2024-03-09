Total reaches 24,300; It is the highest number since UN monitoring began in 2017

Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories reached 24,300 – the highest number recorded by the UN (United Nations) since monitoring began in 2017. This risks eliminating any practical possibility of a Palestinian state, according to the High Commissioner for United Nations for Human Rights, Volker Turk.

He declared that the growth of Israeli settlements amounted to the transfer by Israel of its own population, which he reiterated was a war crime. Here's the complete from the UN report (438 KB).

Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva said the report should have included the deaths of 36 Israelis in 2023.

“Human rights are universal, but Israeli victims of Palestinian terrorism are repeatedly ignored by the Office (of the High Commissioner)”he stated.

The report noted that Israeli government policies appeared aligned in a “unprecedented extension” with the goals of the Israeli settler movement.