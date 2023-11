‘Fauda’ producer Matan Meir, who died in combat in the Gaza Strip, was an IDF reservist sergeant | Photo: Reproduction/@FaudaOfficial/Twitter

One of the production members of the Israeli Netflix series Fauda was killed during an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza over the weekend.

The death of Matan Meir, aged 38, was confirmed on the production’s official profile on social media. “We are devastated to share that one of our ‘Fauda’ family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was a member of the team. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement said.

Meir was a reservist sergeant in the Israeli Army and was called up by the 697th Battalion of the 551st Brigade in Israel to act in the ground offensive against Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

According to official information, he and other soldiers were killed after falling into terrorist traps near one of the militia’s tunnels, located on the outskirts of a mosque in the Beit Hanoun area.

The series, whose producer was a part, portrays the story of a former Israeli agent who returns to active duty with the aim of capturing a Palestinian militiaman, who was supposedly dead.