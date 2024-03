Sergeant David Sasson, 21, was killed during IDF fighting against terrorists in Palestinian territory | Photo: Reproduction/Israel Defense Forces

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they suffered a new casualty this Wednesday (6). Sergeant David Sasson, 21, was killed during IDF fighting against terrorists in the south of the Palestinian territory. With his death, the number of Israeli soldiers who lost their lives in the ground offensive against Hamas increased to 247.

According to information from the Times of Israelin addition to the loss of Sergeant Sasson, another 12 Israeli soldiers were injured during the fighting, five of them seriously.

Still in southern Gaza, but in a separate fight, another Israeli soldier was also seriously injured. The battle against terrorists in the south of the Palestinian enclave has become more tense in recent days, for this reason, Israeli forces have intensified their attacks in the region, aiming to dismantle Hamas operations and prevent new terrorist threats.

Death of another terrorist involved in the October attacks

The IDF also announced on Wednesday that it had killed Omar Atiya Daruish Aladdiny, a Hamas terrorist who was responsible for launching rockets from central Gaza.

According to the Israelis, Aladdiny played a central role in the preparations for the terrorist attack that culminated in the massacre of 1,200 people on October 7th. The IDF points out that since 2008 it had been using Hamas' arsenal of rockets to fire them at Israel.