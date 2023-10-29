As Israel goes on a war footing on a scale not seen in decades, it has imposed one of the largest military mobilizations in the country’s history.

That call to service is hitting especially hard at the scores of small businesses that have long inspired the national nickname “Start-Up Nation.”

“Even if you don’t know someone drafted into the military, your colleague does or your neighbor does,” said Adam Fisher, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, an investment firm.

The Israeli defense forces have called up some 360,000 reservists to carry out their duty. These figures will test the resilience of the technology community that contributes around 20 percent of the Country’s economy – and a significant part of global activity in cutting-edge areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The mobilization represents about 4 percent of Israel’s population of about 9 million. But investors say tech companies, and especially startups, are likely to face a disproportionately high share of that figure, given their younger workforce.

Startups are not the only ones drawn into the war in Gaza: large global companies, particularly technology companies, have a significant number of employees in the country. Microsoft said it had almost 3,000 workers in Israel.

Semiconductor giant Nvidia confirmed that a man seen on video being kidnapped by Hamas militants at a music festival was an employee named Avinatan Or.

For startups with limited resources, the conflict is acutely felt. Some have lost employees to the fighting. Others have to deal with smaller staff due to mobilization. At HiBob, a human resources software provider in Tel Aviv, about 6 percent of the company’s Israel-based employees, 25 people, had been mobilized, said Ronni Zehavi, the founder. He said that his own son and daughter had been sent to the front.

Earlier this month, he said, the company raised $150 million, giving it a valuation of $2.7 billion. But after the government declared war on Hamas, Zehavi said, HiBob began reconfiguring its teams to absorb the projects of mobilized workers.

About 25 HiBob employees were evacuated from their homes by the violence and needed shelter and items such as clothing, phone chargers and toys for their children, Zehavi said. Businesses must also deal with families in need of child care due to parents being sent into the fight and school closures, and more. At the same time, companies said they felt pressure not to let down their customers, most of whom are abroad.

Zehavi said HiBob was building a system to help connect volunteers with needs, such as helping in hospitals.

Members of the tech community were quick to point out that they have faced daunting challenges before, including previous mobilizations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Do I think ‘Start-Up Nation’ will disappear,” said Shiran Shalev, a partner at the venture capital firm Battery Ventures. “Not at all.”

By: Michael J. de la Merced