Israeli representatives wear Stars of David during the Security Council

The Israeli UN representatives wore Stars of David with the text ‘never again’ on their clothing during the Security Council. Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan put on the star during his speech, comparing the current moment to the Holocaust.

“Some of you have learned nothing in the last 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was created,” Erdan said. “I’ll remind you. From this day forward, every time you look at me, you will remember what it means to remain silent in the face of evil.”

According to Erdan, the star he and his associates acquired was “a reminder that we vowed to fight back to defend ourselves. Never again is for us now.” Jews were forced by Germany to wear a yellow Star of David on their clothing during World War II.

“Like my grandparents and the grandparents of millions of Jews, my team and I will from now on wear yellow stars. We will carry this star until you wake up and condemn Hamas’s atrocities,” Erdan said.

The UN Security Council has not yet adopted any resolution on the conflict. There is division over a ceasefire and over condemnation of Hamas’ attack and Israel’s response to it.