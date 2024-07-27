Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Israeli warplanes raided a number of towns in southern Lebanon. According to the National News Agency, Israeli warplanes launched two raids targeting the town of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon, and broke the sound barrier in the airspace of the Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah regions, and the villages and towns of the Marjeyoun district and the Jezzine region in southern Lebanon. Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Kfar Kila and the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal and Adaisseh in southern Lebanon with heavy shells, according to media reports.

An Israeli military spokesman said yesterday that an Israeli naval vessel, in cooperation with the air force, intercepted a drone coming from Lebanon towards Israeli economic waters. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said on its website, Ynet, yesterday that it is believed that the drone was targeting a gas platform in the area, but it is not yet clear whether its purpose was to reconnoiter or carry out an attack.

The border areas in southern Lebanon have been witnessing an exchange of fire between the Israeli army and armed elements in southern Lebanon since October 8.