Three Syrian soldiers, seven pro-Iranian militia fighters and a civilian were killed in the Israeli raids which targeted Syria on Monday evening, August 31, according to a new report Tuesday by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH ).

The raids targeted Syrian army positions southwest of Damascus and others belonging to pro-Iranian groups, including the Lebanese Hezbollah in the southern province of Daraa.

They killed eleven: a Syrian woman, three Syrian soldiers and seven foreign fighters, part of the pro-Iranian militias fighting in Syria, said Rami Abdel Rahmane, director of OSDH. He did not say whether Hezbollah fighters were among the victims.

A first assessment of this NGO based in the United Kingdom on the night of Monday to Tuesday reported five deaths. Stating that the shots came from the Golan Heights occupied by Israel, the official Syrian agency Sana had indicated that two soldiers had been killed, as well as a civilian, a woman, and seven soldiers wounded.

Since the conflict in Syria began in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of raids against regime forces but also against its allies, Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah. The country, which rarely confirms its operations in Syria, insists that it will not let Syria become a beachhead of Tehran.

This is the second such incident in August. On August 3, Israel – a rare occurrence – claimed responsibility for strikes on the southern province of Qouneitra, in retaliation for “attempts” to place homemade bombs along its disputed border with Syria.