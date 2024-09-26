He added that the targets included infrastructure sites and platforms from which missiles were fired towards Israel, members of the Hezbollah group, and weapons storage facilities in Lebanon.

He continued, “The IDF continues to work to reduce and dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities and infrastructure.”

Sky News Arabia’s envoy to Lebanon reported on Thursday evening that Israeli raids targeted Zawtar al-Sharqiya, the city of Nabatieh, Mifdoun, Deir Seryan, Kafr Rumman, and Shukin in southern Lebanon.

Our envoy confirmed that a series of Israeli raids also targeted Houmin al-Fawqa in the Al-Tuffah region in southern Lebanon.

On Thursday, Israel rejected international calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah and continued its raids.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health said that an Israeli warplane bombed the outskirts of the capital, Beirut, killing two people and wounding 15, including a woman in critical condition.

Two security sources reported that the raid killed Muhammad Sorour, the commander of one of Hezbollah’s air force units, making him the latest senior leader in the group to be targeted as part of a series of assassinations that occurred over the past few days.

On the other side of the border with Lebanon, the Israeli army conducted an exercise simulating a ground incursion into Lebanon, in what may represent a possible next stage after the continuing air strikes and explosions of communications devices.

Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomerbar said on Thursday that the air force plans to support forces in the event of a ground operation and will halt any arms transfers from Iran.

Israel pledges to restore security to its north in order for thousands of residents to return to the communities from which they were displaced due to the attacks that the Hezbollah group has been launching across the border for a year in support of Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters when his plane landed in the United States, where he will deliver a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, that the army will continue to strike Hezbollah “with full force, and we will not stop until we achieve all our goals, the first and foremost of which is returning the residents of the north safely to their homes.” .