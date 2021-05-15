The Israeli warplanes renewed its air strikes on Gaza in the early hours of Saturday morning, while missiles were fired at Israel as the escalation between the two sides entered the fifth night.

Palestinian medics said that at least four people were killed in one of several air strikes in northern Gaza. Residents said that Israeli navy boats fired shells from the Mediterranean, although none of them hit the sector.

Eleven Palestinians, including 7 from one family, were killed as a result of Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, medics announced.

Seven people, including a woman and her four children, were killed and were pulled out of pieces after a residential house was targeted in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Medics said that more bodies were being searched under the rubble of the house, which was completely destroyed by the Israeli targeting, while 10 injuries were evacuated, a number of them in serious condition.

In the same context, four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment on the outskirts of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

This brings the number of Palestinians killed since Monday to 137, including 31 children and 20 women, in addition to 950 injuries with various wounds, in the latest official toll.