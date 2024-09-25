The Lebanese National News Agency reported that an Israeli airstrike took place on the outskirts of the city of Hermel in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

The agency said that three Israeli raids targeted the town of Nabi Sheet in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon, in addition to a raid on a house in the industrial city of Tyre District, southern Lebanon, and another on the town of Tyre Harfa in the western sector.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health stated that the death toll from Israeli raids throughout Wednesday in various regions reached 72, and more than 392 were injured.

The Israeli army launched its most violent air strikes in a year on Lebanon this week, targeting Hezbollah leaders and hundreds of sites deep inside Lebanon. The party also fired a barrage of rockets towards Israel, and hundreds of thousands of Lebanese fled those sites.

Israel said on Wednesday that its fighter jets targeted southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, and the Israeli military announced that it would call up two reserve brigades to carry out operational missions on the northern front.

Hospitals in Lebanon have been overwhelmed with wounded since Monday, when Israeli shelling killed more than 550 people in the country’s deadliest day since the civil war ended in 1990.

Hezbollah holds Mossad responsible for the recent assassinations of a number of its leaders.

He also accuses him of carrying out a special operation last week in which he blew up wireless communication devices used by Hezbollah members.

These bombings killed 39 people and injured nearly three thousand, and Israel neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the matter.

Israel has expanded the areas it is targeting since Tuesday evening, with attacks reaching the town of Jiyeh, just south of Beirut, for the first time.

Strikes also hit Bint Jbeil, Tebnine, and Ain Qana in the south, the town of Joun in the Chouf district near the city of Sidon in the south, and Maaysra in the Keserwan district.