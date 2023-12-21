The agency said that 6 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house east of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

The bodies of a number of dead and dozens of wounded also arrived at Nasser Hospital, as a result of the Israeli aircraft and artillery bombing of Palestinian homes northwest and east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli raids on homes in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip also resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In northern Gaza, a child was killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house housing displaced people in Jabalia camp.

Rescue and ambulance crews recovered the bodies of 9 dead, including a mother and her five daughters, as a result of the bombing of their house in the town of Jabalia, bringing the death toll in the town and its camp during the past 24 hours to about 30, with dozens of wounded.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that it received dozens of calls about the bombing of a house in the Nazla area in Jabalia, and the presence of numbers of dead and wounded, as none of the ambulance crews or rescue teams were able to reach them.

Israel says that at least 1,200 were killed in Israel and 240 were taken hostage on October 7 after Hamas launched a surprise attack.

On the other hand, health sector officials in Gaza say that nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed as a result of Israeli attacks, and thousands more are believed to be buried under the rubble.