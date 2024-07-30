Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, an Israeli raid targeted the Haret Hreik area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and a loud explosion was heard, which turned out to be an Israeli raid, while the Israeli army announced that it had launched a “targeted attack” on a leader in the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Tensions have been rising since Saturday after a rocket hit a soccer field in the village of Majdal Shams, killing 12 children and teenagers. Israel accused Hezbollah of carrying out the attack and vowed a harsh response, while international warnings of a potential escalation in the region have continued. As diplomats sought to contain the fallout from the attack, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he did not believe a confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah was inevitable, though he remained concerned about the potential for escalation.

According to government sources, the efforts of Lebanon’s friends have indeed succeeded in dissuading Israel from launching a large-scale war on the capital Beirut, in light of the deteriorating situation on the political and economic levels in Lebanon, and the government’s lack of responsibility for Hezbollah’s actions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed by phone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog efforts to prevent escalation in the region after the missile attack in the Golan and to reach a diplomatic solution that would allow citizens on both sides of the Israeli and Lebanese borders to return to their homes.

In light of the ongoing military escalation, the Lebanese government announced the cancellation of all summer tourism activities scheduled for the coming weeks.

The head of the United Nations peacekeeping operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, arrived in Lebanon yesterday evening, on a visit during which he will meet with senior Lebanese leaders to discuss the urgent need to recommit to Resolution 1701. A statement by the international forces operating in southern Lebanon, “UNIFIL,” said that Lacroix arrived in Lebanon “on his second visit to the Middle East this year, and during his visit he will meet with senior Lebanese leaders and the Lebanese army to discuss UNIFIL operations and the urgent need to recommit to Resolution 1701.”

The United States is leading diplomatic efforts to prevent Israel from striking the Lebanese capital Beirut or targeting key civilian infrastructure in response to Saturday’s attack, informed sources said.

Lebanese political analyst George Aqouri expressed his hope for reaching an agreement that would prevent any Israeli escalation. He added to Al-Ittihad that there is international pressure to avoid targeting civilian areas in Lebanon and to seek to neutralize all Lebanese towns.

In a related context, former Lebanese MP Brigadier General Wahba Qatisha confirmed that there is pressure from Lebanon’s friends on Israel to prevent Israeli escalation and prevent further suffering for the Lebanese people, who are already affected by the confrontations waged by Hezbollah.

Efforts to contain the fighting in the border area between Israel and Lebanon have mostly succeeded since October 7, and both sides have previously indicated that they are not seeking a wider confrontation.

Cross-border shelling continued yesterday, with the Israeli army saying ten rockets were fired from Lebanon and one of them fell in a residential area, killing one person.

Israel said it bombed about 10 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.