At least 20 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, which was hosting dozens of displaced people. Local and medical sources told the Palestinian agency Wafa that Israeli aircraft targeted the entrance to the Al-Awda school in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.



A man and a woman were killed by a rocket strike in an attack on the Golan Heights in northern Israel, Israeli police reported, citing Times of Israel. According to the rescue services, the rocket directly hit the car they were in. The two are civilians – writes the Times of Israel – and were passing through the Nafah junction. Hezbollah claimed to have fired dozens of rockets into the Golan Heights, targeting an IDF military base. According to the Israeli military, about 40 rockets were fired in the attack from Lebanon.