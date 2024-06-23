Dozens of Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on at least two inhabited areas of Gaza City. The IDF’s target was a commander at the top of the Hamas structure.

The Israeli military said it had struck “Hamas infrastructure sites”. But Palestinian medical sources report the deaths of at least 39 people yesterday in the north of the Strip but rescuers continue to dig under the rubble in search of survivors in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. Dozens of lifeless bodies were removed from a destroyed building in an eastern neighborhood of the settlement, the Palestinian Ombudsman reported.

The International Committee of the Red Cross yesterday denounced the killing of at least 25 people in the bombing which also damaged its offices surrounded by a tent city with hundreds of refugees. According to Gaza’s health ministry, there were at least 50 injured. The area of ​​Al-Mawasi, in southern Gaza, had been designated by the IDF as “safe” and thousands of Palestinians who had fled the siege of Rafah had moved there.

Israeli military planes also hit Hezbollah positions during the night with raids in southern Lebanon. An observation base in the Kfar Kila area and a militia commando in the Taiba area were targeted.