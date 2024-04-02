“This cowardly crime will not go unanswered.” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared this in a note, commenting on the Israeli raid that targeted Iran's diplomatic compound in Damascus, Syria and caused the death of an important general of the Guardians of the Revolution.

Meanwhile, the number of victims of the attack has risen to 11, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, cited by Tasnim, confirmed that among the dead there are seven members of the Quds Force of the Pasdaran , generals Muhamad Reza Zahedi and Muhamad Hadi Haj Rahimi, and five military advisors.

Iran accuses the US

Iran also sent an “important” message to the United States, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, specifying that the message was forwarded through Switzerland, a country that looks after US interests in the Islamic Republic since the crisis of hostages of 1979. IRNA did not add details on the message, but reported that according to Iran, the US bears “responsibility” for the raid.

The US response

The United States for its part informed Iran that it was “not involved” and had not been made aware by Israel of the raid in which Mohammad Reza Zahedi was killed, Axios reports, citing a US official.

According to the news portal, a spokesperson for the National Security Council assured that the United States “was not involved in the attack and had no prior knowledge of it.” A senior American official specified that the US “has communicated this directly to Iran”.

The condemnation of Saudi Arabia and China

“China condemns the attack,” said Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Stressing that China opposes “any action that leads to an escalation of tensions”, the spokesperson stated during a press point that “the security of diplomatic institutions cannot be violated and sovereignty, independence and the territorial integrity of Syria”.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Riyadh's Foreign Ministry, while not mentioning the Jewish state, expressed in a statement its “categorical rejection” of attacks that “target diplomatic structures with any justification and pretext”. According to the Gulf kingdom, which recently reconciled with Iran, this constitutes “a violation of international diplomatic laws and rules on diplomatic immunity.”