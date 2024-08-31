Washington (Agencies)

An Israeli air strike on an aid convoy carrying food and fuel to a hospital in Gaza killed four Palestinians on Tuesday, the U.S.-based humanitarian aid group ANERA said. The four Palestinians were in the lead vehicle of the aid convoy heading to a United Arab Emirates Red Crescent hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, the group said in a statement. “Israeli authorities allege that the lead vehicle was carrying multiple weapons,” it added. ANERA said the identities of the four dead had not been verified.