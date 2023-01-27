Ten Palestinians died this Thursday (26) in an Israeli army raid through Jenin, West Bank, which left one of the highest death tolls in recent years in the Palestinian enclave, occupied by Israel.

Among the dead was an elderly woman, and 20 people were injured during the military operation in the city’s refugee camp, located in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Shortly after midnight, two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, according to witnesses and local security sources. According to Israel, they were intercepted by its air defense system.

Israel responded to the rockets with a bombardment of several points in Gaza, the Armed Forces said. Security sources in the Palestinian enclave said there were no injuries.

The Palestinian Authority has called the incursion into the West Bank a massacre and has announced that it will no longer cooperate with Israel on security matters.

The United States regretted this decision by the body headed by Mahmud Abbas. “Obviously, we don’t think this is the right step at this time,” said Barbara Leaf, the top US diplomat for the Middle East.

Since the beginning of the year, up to 30 Palestinians, civilians or members of armed groups, have died in incidents of violence involving security forces as well as civilian citizens of Israel.

An Israeli military spokesman said the army carried out “an anti-terrorist operation” against the armed Islamic Jihad organization, which has been involved in several attacks against Israel.

Before withdrawing, the Israeli forces “deliberately threw tear gas grenades” into the pediatric ward of a hospital in Jenin, “which caused some children to suffocate”, denounced the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al Kaila.

“No one deliberately fired tear gas into a hospital. […]but the operation took place not far from a hospital and it is possible that the tear gas entered through an open window,” an Israeli army spokesman told AFP, dismissing the Palestinian accusations.

In addition, Israeli security forces killed another Palestinian on Thursday in Al Ram, near Jerusalem. The circumstances of this death were not detailed.

– ‘Suspects’ –

During the raid on Jenin, Israeli soldiers fired at several “terrorists” in an exchange of fire, the Israeli army said, and entered a building where there were “suspects”, it added.

“The resistance is everywhere and is prepared for the next confrontation if the fascist government [israelense] and his criminal army continue to attack our people, our land and our holy places,” said Tariq Salmi, spokesman for Islamic Jihad.

In the late morning, emergency service personnel worked among the rubble in the Jenin countryside, where the walls of several buildings were blackened by the fires, an AFP photographer found.

One of the victims was named Majeda Obeid, a 61-year-old woman, and her daughter told AFP how she died during the Israeli military operation.

“When she finished praying, she looked out the window for a moment and then she was hit by a bullet in the neck. Her body slumped against the wall and then fell to the ground,” said 26-year-old Kefiyat Obeid.

The Jenin camp, created in 1953, is like a city within a city and is home to around 20,000 refugees, according to UNRWA, the UN agency in charge of Palestinian refugees.

The Israeli Army, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967, carries out almost daily operations in that Palestinian territory, mainly in the north, in the sectors of Jenin and Nablus, strongholds of Palestinian armed groups.

“The Israeli army destroys everything and shoots everything that moves,” said Jenin’s deputy governor, Kamal Abu Al Rub, adding that residents live “in a state of war”.

According to the Red Cross, evacuating many of the wounded was difficult, said Minister Al Kaila.

– Visit from Blinken –

The Palestinian minister called an “emergency meeting” with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“What is happening in Jenin and its countryside is a massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation government,” said Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for the President of the Palestinian Authority.

The secretary general of the Arab League denounced a “bloody massacre” perpetrated “under the direct orders of [o primeiro-ministro israelense Benjamin] Netanyahu,” who returned to head the Jewish state at the end of last year.

The US State Department announced today that the portfolio’s holder, Antony Blinken, will travel to Israel and the West Bank next week, to “reduce tensions” between both sides.