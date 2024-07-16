At least Five people, including three children, have been killed in a series of Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon. In the first attack, two people were killed when a drone bombed the motorcycle they were riding. The second attack occurred in the Tyre district and killed three Syrian Kurdish children who were playing in front of their homes.

New attacks in Gaza

Attacks continue in Gaza. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) teams have once again responded to a massive influx of wounded at Nasser Hospital and the MSF clinic in southern Gaza, as well as Al Aqsa Hospital in the Deir El Balah area. This comes, a statement from the organization said, just days after Nasser Hospital received hundreds of wounded and dead following the Israeli attack on Al Mawasi.

“The scale of the losses is staggering, almost everyone we meet has lost a parent, a child, a spouse,” says Javid Abdelmoneim, MSF’s medical director in Gaza. “For nine months, we have witnessed near-constant death and trauma. Nowhere in Gaza is spared from this bloodshed.”

Since the beginning of July, MSF teams have responded to four separate incidents with a mass influx of wounded. With each attack, medical staff in Gaza are put under unbearable pressure in a health system that is already stretched to its limits. “Medical staff are doing their best to save lives in hospitals that are already overburdened and lacking even the most basic supplies,” says Abdelmoneim of MSF. “But every second that fighting continues and life-saving supplies are delayed and blocked from entering Gaza, more people die.”

The death toll

The death toll is getting worse. At least 38,713 people have died and 89,166 have been injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year, when the Palestinian enclave became the scene of Israeli military operations against Hamas following the attack in Israel. Al-Jazeera satellite TV reported the new bulletin released by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, which in 2007 ended up under the control of Hamas.

According to the assessment provided by the Israeli forces (IDF), “half of the top” of the armed wing of Hamas have been eliminated. About 14,000 fighters have been killed or arrested since the beginning of military operations in the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year, in response to the attack in Israel. The Israeli forces in a statement posted on the web claim to have “eliminated” high-level Hamas commanders and hit thousands of targets in the Gaza Strip.