A Israeli raid in southern Gaza resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including many children. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In an Israeli raid on a building in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, West Bank, at least five Palestinians were killed and two others injuredreports the Red Crescent.

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 25. One of them is a leading member of the al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, among those most wanted by Israel.

Fuel in Gaza

In the meantime, Israel has authorized the entry into the Gaza Strip of two trucks of fuel per day, following pressure from the United States. This is the equivalent of 70 thousand liters of fuel per day, specified a US State Department source, quoted by the BBC, underlining that this load will be destined for vehicles carrying humanitarian aid and for UN personnel providing water and sanitation services. sanitary facilities and also to make it possible to power mobile phones and internet services. The connection returned after UNRWA supplied fuel to Gaza’s communications company, it was revealed yesterday.