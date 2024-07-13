Gaza. The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 71 people were killed and 289 wounded in an Israeli attack on a camp for displaced people in southern Gaza. The statement updates the previous toll of “the terrible massacre of the Israeli occupation” – Hamas said in a statement – in the Al-Mawasi camp.



A senior Hamas official called it “nonsense” that the Israeli raid on Khan Yunis targeted Mohammed Deif. Military Radio reported. “All the martyrs – Abu Zuhri explained – are civilians and what happened is a serious escalation in the genocidal war, supported by the US and the silence of the world.” For the Hamas representative, the attack shows that Israel does not want a ceasefire agreement.

Saudi TV ‘Al Hadath’ – citing unspecified sources – reported that Rafaa Salameh, commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, was killed in Israel’s raid in the southern Strip. According to these sources – reported by the Israeli media – Mohammed Deif, a Hamas military leader who was with Salameh, was “seriously injured.”





Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres accused Israel of issuing evacuation orders that force Palestinians in the Gaza Strip “to move like pinball machines. Guterres told a donor conference that UNRWA faces “a deep funding gap.” The UN agency’s commissioner general for Palestine refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said UNRWA has funds to operate only until August. He told reporters that while the full amount of pledges will not be known until next week, he is confident there will be enough new money in the $850 million annual budget to keep the agency running until the end of September. Without financial support for UNRWA, Secretary-General Guterres said, “Palestinian refugees will lose a vital lifeline and the last ray of hope for a better future.”