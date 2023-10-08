”They destroyed an entire generation” with the brutality of the attack launched by Hamas in Israel, where its militiamen ”put children in cages and made them laugh at them from their peers, they slaughtered old women, they killed women and they dragged their bodies desecrating them through the streets with vehicles, they beat to death victims for whom they had run out of ammunition”. It seems that ”those who want to exterminate us have not changed, even though 70 years have passed since the Second World War” and ”the dynamics are the same as those we saw during the Holocaust”. This is what psychologist Leonello Terracina from Kfar Yona, north of Tel Aviv, told Adnkronos.

”We are living this moment with extreme difficulty and with a devastating state of mind. There is so much bitterness and sadness”, he says, explaining that ”we thought that some of them, I imagine, were now destined to be remembered and instead we saw violence against defenseless people without any problem”.

Psychologist at Yadid Nefesh, mental health rehabilitation services, Terracina says a ”collective shock” was caused. But ”the more they attack us, the more cohesive and difficult we become to break down and put in difficulty. Unfortunately we are used to burying our dead, but we survived the Assyrians, Greeks, Romans, Egyptians… don’t think they can defeat us now”.

‘Survivors say they were not killed because they ran out of ammunition’

According to Terracina ”the only note of consolation, however long it may last, is that from the videos that have circulated online the whole world can see what the Palestinians who want to exterminate us are willing to do even if they accuse us Jews of being gods executioners. And this even if we continue to provide free water, electricity and medical assistance to the Gaza Strip.”

The one underway, which ”we are used to”, is ”unfortunately an asymmetric war, where there is not one army against another, but people attacking buses, restaurants, bars, hitting civilians”. And this time ”if they could have reached Tel Aviv they would have done so, if they could have attacked all of Israel they would have done so”, Terracina continues, quoting ”survivors who say they were not killed because they ran out of ammunition”.

The risk, he warns, is that ”what happened to the Jews will one day happen to all those the Palestinians consider infidels”. With ”an instinct of hatred and bestiality that we haven’t seen for years and that doesn’t even belong to animals”.