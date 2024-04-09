The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahumet this Tuesday with new recruits at the Tel Hashomer military base, on the outskirts of the city of Ramat Gan, central Israel, whom he thanked his “motivation” and harangued, repeating that the troops will soon reach Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

“We will complete the elimination of Hamas battalions, including in Rafah. There is no force in the world that can stop us. There are many forces trying but it will not help, because this enemy (Hamas), after what it did, will not do it again new,” the president told the young people.

As reported this Tuesday by the Israeli newspaper Times of Israelquoting an anonymous official, The government has ordered the purchase of 40,000 tents to prepare for a forced evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Gazans from the city of Rafah, one of the most populous places on the planet after the arrival of more than a million displaced people from the north.

Furthermore, Netanyahu thanked the young people for their commitment and dedication, who will serve in various military sectors both as combatants and in observation posts, according to an official statement, and assured that Israel exists thanks to them: “The country exists thanks to our ability to defend ourselves.”

“That is what you are doing here today. In the different units, in the different brigades, in the different forces. In reality, we are protecting the existence of our country, which is also the personal existence of each and every one of you, of your families, of your friends,” he said.

Since the Hamas attack that left 1,200 dead on Israeli soil, more than 33,300 people have died in Gaza, two-thirds women and children, and the medical, educational and historical facilities of the Palestinian enclave have been razed. At least more than thirty people have already died of hunger, most of them babies.

On the Israeli side, some 260 soldiers have died in the Strip since the start of the ground offensive and more than 1,550 have been wounded, according to military sources. An offensive unconditionally supported by the US, which In December, it approved two arms sales to Israel: one worth $106.5 million, which included tank ammunition, and another for $147.5 million, including artillery shells.

However, since October 7, the US Government has given the green light to hundreds of additional arms sales and transfers to Israel without having to go through Legislative approval and thus avoiding public scrutiny.