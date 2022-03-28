Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19, his cabinet announced on Monday, after a meeting with the head of US diplomacy Antony Blinken.

Bennett, who met with Blinken on Sunday on the sidelines of the historic meeting between Israeli and Arab diplomats, “is doing well and will proceed with the planned agenda of his residency,” says a statement released by the government.

Blinken landed in Israel on Saturday and met with Bennett on Sunday, before a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and his colleagues from Arab countries that normalized relations with the Hebrew state.

Blinken and Lapid are expected to meet this Monday with colleagues from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain and Egypt.

The meetings in Sde Boker, a town in the Negev region, will focus on Iran’s civilian nuclear program.

On Sunday, Blinken also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The Secretary of State also met with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

On Sunday night, an attack in the Israeli city of Hadera (north) killed two Israeli police and left several wounded.

Police said they killed two criminals. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

