Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, October 13, in an address to the nation, promised to destroy Hamas.

“Our enemies have just begun to pay the price, and I will say no more. This is just the beginning,” Netanyahu reports. The Jerusalem Post.

He also said that Israel will destroy Hamas no matter how long it takes.

Earlier in the day, Fox News, citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), reported that Israeli tank and infantry units entered the Gaza Strip to conduct local raids. The IDF itself stated that the purpose of the raids was to search for missing people and “destroy terrorists.”

Also on October 13, it became known that Israel informed the UN of the need to evacuate 1.1 million Palestinians to the south of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours. In turn, Hamas called on residents not to do this. Palestinians said they rejected calls to evacuate to the south of the enclave or go to Egypt.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

In the following days, the IDF continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. Thus, on October 12, it was reported that Israeli troops attacked more than 3.6 thousand targets in the Gaza Strip, and about 6 thousand bombs were dropped on targets.

According to the latest data, the number of Israeli casualties after the Hamas attack has increased to 1.3 thousand people, and another 3.3 thousand were injured. On the Palestinian side, 1,537 residents were killed and 6,612 were injured.