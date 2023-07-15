Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Complained about feeling unwell: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © Gil Cohen-Magen/dpa

First trouble because of judicial reform, then emergency room: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to a clinic – because of chest pains.

Tel Aviv – whirl around of Israel Prime Minister: Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to the emergency room of a hospital near the city of Tel Aviv on Saturday (July 15). However, his condition is good and he is currently being examined, his office said. There is no debate about an interim handover of official business. Nevertheless, the health problems caught the prime minister at an inopportune time. The situation in Israel is currently tense.

According to consistent news reports, Israel’s prime minister complained of malaise and chest pains in the morning. The 73-year-old Benjamin Netanyahu had been in the hospital several times in the past due to health problems – most recently in October 2022. He was then taken to the hospital from his private residence.

Again Mirror citing Channel 12, the prime minister is said to have been taken to hospital while fully conscious. The doctor is said to have confirmed that Netanyahu walked to the emergency room there. This could not be verified independently.

Controversial judicial reform in Israel: Netanyahu’s government is under massive pressure

In the past few days he had Politicians were under massive pressure. There were large protests across the country earlier this week because of a controversial judicial reform. On the “Day of the Disturbance” (July 11), tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba. There were a number of blockades, some of which lasted all night until Wednesday. Not all demonstrations remained peaceful.

The protests, which have been going on for months, are fueled by the iron will of Netanyahu’s government to push through its judicial reform against all resistance. The coalition wants to specifically weaken the independent judiciary in the country and expand its own position of power. She accuses the judges of inappropriate influence on political decisions. Critics see the separation of powers in danger and warn that Israel could turn into a dictatorship. (jkf/dpa)