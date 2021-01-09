TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received his second vaccination against the corona virus. The 71-year-old was given the injection on Saturday evening together with Health Minister Juli Edelstein in the Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv. The vaccination was on the Youtube– Channel of the Prime Minister broadcast.

Netanyahu received the first injection on December 19th. This marked the start of the vaccination campaign in the country. Since then, more than 1.7 million people have been vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate all residents of the country over the age of 16 by the end of March.

In the country with a little more than nine million inhabitants, the number of infections had increased massively after a comparatively mild start of the pandemic in summer. The reason is, among other things, premature easing. In mid-September, the government imposed a second lockdown that significantly lowered the numbers. From mid-October the government gradually eased the situation, and the numbers have increased sharply since then. Most recently, more than 7600 and sometimes even more than 8000 infections were recorded every day./seb/DP/mis