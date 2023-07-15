Home page politics

Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to the emergency room of a hospital near the city of Tel Aviv. © Abir Sultan/Pool EPA/AP/dpa

Benjamin Netanyahu is in the hospital being examined. The Israeli Prime Minister’s health problems have been frequent in the past.

Tel Aviv – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to the emergency room of a hospital near the city of Tel Aviv.

His condition is good and he is currently being examined, his office said. Israeli media reported that he was unwell.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu had been in the hospital several times in the past due to health problems. dpa