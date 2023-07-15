Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized for dehydration at an Israeli hospital on Saturday, July 15, but is in good condition, his office has reported, with no indication of a possible transfer of power.

Netanyahu, at 73, the country’s longest-serving leader, was fully conscious on the way to Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest hospital, which is located in the city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, according to the information. of the local media.

“The prime minister spent several hours yesterday in the heat of the day on the Sea of ​​Galilee. Today he complained of a slight dizziness, ”and his doctor recommended that he go to the Sheba Medical Center, a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

“Initial tests came back with normal values, without finding anything strange. Initial assessment points to dehydration,” but doctors ordered more “routine tests,” the office added.

Shortly after, Netanyahu released a video recorded from the hospital in which he appears smiling and claims to feel “very well.”

“Yesterday I was with my wife on the Sea of ​​Galilee, in the sun, without a hat, without water… it was not a good idea,” he commented.

The hot summer in Israel has brought the temperature above 35 degrees Celsius.

The doubts of the beginning

At first there was no absolute clarity about what happened and there were conflicting versions in the local and international media. Some claimed that the prime minister had lost consciousness in his house after hitting his head when he fell, others that he had chest pain and the third version of events was that he was dehydrated. The only thing that everyone agreed on was his stable condition. He apparently arrived at the hospital fully conscious and walking without assistance.

Israeli television Channel 12 reported that he had entered the emergency room without being sedated and no procedure had been initiated to declare him incapacitated. His personal doctor, Tzvi Berkovitz, told that channel that the prime minister’s condition was “good and stable.”

According to these same media, his son Avner Netanyahu is in the hospital and his wife Sara Netanyahu is on the way.

It is not the first time that this leader has been hospitalized. As recently as October of last year, Netanyahu was at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem after feeling unwell while praying in a synagogue. He was discharged the next morning after undergoing tests and staying overnight for observation.

What happens in an extreme case?

Since his second term began in 2009, Netanyahu has not formally appointed an interim prime minister.

In the past, when he was traveling abroad or undergoing brief scheduled medical procedures, he would appoint a nearby minister to temporarily fill in for him. However, at this time, if he were to be needed, it is not clear who could replace him in the event of an emergency succession.

The leader of the right-wing Likud party, Netanyahu, is the longest serving prime minister of Israel: 15 years.

Together with his ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist allies, he won the elections last November after having been in power for various periods: 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.

He has been both dynamic and polarizing, leading a free-market revolution in Israel while wary of internationally-backed peacemaking with the Palestinians and talks to limit Iran’s nuclear program.

His plan to reform the judiciary has sparked an unprecedented wave of protests among Israelis concerned about the future independence of the courts.







01:30 © France 24

Netanyahu is no stranger to the defendant’s dock, having been indicted in three corruption cases. He denies any wrongdoing and has dismissed the trial as a politicized witch hunt.

With Reuters and EFE